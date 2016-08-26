Teen rapist jailed

Matila Illia-Neemia jailed for raping 71-year-old woman in her own home

Tears flowed down a Palmerston North teenager's face as he was led to the cells to start a jail sentence for raping a 71-year-old woman.

The Palmerston North District Court heard on Friday that Matila Ilia-Neemia's actions on that day, in August 2015, were totally out of character for him.

The 19-year-old is starting a six-year, three-month jail term for his first criminal offences, after he pulled the woman from her shower and raped her.

Letters provided to the court painted a picture of Ilia-Neemia, who was adopted by an aunt after moving to New Zealand from Samoa, as having a strong Christian faith and being a hard worker.

Judge Gerard Lynch quoted a psychological report.

"Mr Ilia-Neemia grew up in a protective home with strict religious views, designed for all aspects of life," the report said.

He excelled in schooling and at sports, playing rugby at representative level, but was made to quit school at year 12 and get work to provide for his family.

He was also banned from playing rugby on Sundays for religious reasons by his family, so could not aspire to a higher grade, the report said.

"A buildup of frustration and anger over a period of time potentially exposed Mr Ilia-Neemia to engage in sex as a way of coping with these emotions.

"His sexual offending against an older, vulnerable woman could also be seen as an assertion of sexual power and control."

His offending involved him going to check on his sister's house, a flat.

While there, he heard the shower going at the adjoining flat.

Knowing the woman lived alone, he entered through an unlocked sliding door and hung around in the lounge for a time, before going into the shower, pulling the woman out and raping her in the bathroom and her bedroom.

He also took a camera from the lounge, but left it on the fence while leaving.

Ilia-Neemia initially denied the offending - a denial the judge said may have been down to youthfulness - but made a full admission when confronted with all the evidence.

The judge said Ilia-Neemia had a strong faith and strong family support.

"Young man, you need to draw on that faith to see yourself through until your parole eligibility."

Ilia-Neemia needed to also undertake any rehabilitation programme available, the judge said.

"If you do that, then you stand a good chance of being released at your first meeting with the New Zealand Parole Board.

"If you lose your faith and lose your way, then you will be serving a very long sentence."

- Stuff