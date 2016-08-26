Two arrested for dairy stabbing

Police arrest two men in connection with knife attack on Porirua dairy owner

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Police have arrested two men linked to the attack that saw Porirua dairy owner Jacob Ismail stabbed in the head and neck.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a vicious robbery in Porirua, where a dairy owner was stabbed in the neck.

The incident happened on August 6 when three people entered Astrolabe Food Market in Porirua suburb of Cannons Creek, stole cigarettes, then stabbed owner Jacob Ismail repeatedly.

The incident left him with several knife wounds to the back of his head and neck.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ The Astrolabe Food Market in Cannons Creek, Porirua, where the stabbing took place.

Nisha Ismail, the owner's wife, said at the time that one of the offenders appeared to have been brandishing a butcher's knife.

Detective Senior Sergeant Grant Ferguson said two men appeared in Porirua District Court on Friday.

A 15 year-old-boy was also spoken to as part of the investigation and has been referred to Youth Aid.

The level of violence was extreme and a real cause of concern for police, Ferguson said.

"We were determined to identify those responsible, hold them to account and protect the community from them."

He acknowledged the efforts of some "very brave individuals" within the community who came forward to help police.

"It's fantastic when the community and police are able to work in partnership to solve and prevent crimes from reoccurring."

