Gunman still on the run after firing shot at police, stealing police car in Northland

LAWRENCE SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ Armed police joined in the search for a man who shot at police in Whangarei before making his way south.

A man who shot at police officers and stole a police car on Friday is still on the run more than 24 hours later.

Northland police launched a large-scale operation to catch the man in the early hours of Friday morning after he escaped in an unmarked car with a "large calibre" firearm.

By mid-morning the chase had wound some 60km south to Maungaturoto before operations centred on Kaiwaka.

On Friday afternoon police said the hunt had moved to the wider Auckland area, with officers from Waitemata, Auckland city and Counties Manukau joining the operation.

On Saturday morning a police spokeswoman said the search was still ongoing.

Police expected to release more details at about midday, she said.

The incident began when police tried to stop a car in Whangarei at 12.43am on Friday.

After a short pursuit, the car crashed in Kamo.

The male driver then left the vehicle and fired a shot at two unarmed police officers with a "large calibre firearm".

Both officers sought cover and the offender stole an unmarked patrol vehicle.

Police said the driver stopped two occupants of a vehicle a short time later near Raumanga Valley Rd in Whangarei. ordered them from their car and headed south on State Highway 1 in their vehicle.

​He was next seen travelling along SH12 by police where they signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it fled and was seen near Maungaturoto.

Police located the vehicle on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungaturoto shortly after.

The man's identity is not yet known but he was described as possibly in his late 30s, up to 1.8m tall with brown curly hair.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white writing and a brown zip up hoodie.

Police are asking for members of the public to call 111 immediately if they see any suspicious behaviour or anybody fitting the description.

- Stuff