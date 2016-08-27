Police looking for witnesses after serious assault in Auckland's Panmure

Emergency services were called to Riverview Rd, Panmure, just before 2am on Saturday.

A man was left with serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of people in south-west Auckland on Saturday morning.

Police were seeking witnesses to the assault, which happened on Riverview Rd, Panmure at about 1.40am.

The victim was rushed to hospital but his condition had since improved, police said.

He was likely to be sent home from hospital later on Saturday.

Police were asking anyone with information to call Detective Nathan Bland on 09 302 6657 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

