Trade Me 'fraudster' on the run

NZ POLICE Andrew George, who police are trying to track down.

A man who's been using Trade Me to get items for free is being hunted by police.

Andrew Colin George, 23, is accused of ordering goods with payment on delivery, but then failing to pay up. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The Waikato man was seen early on Saturday in Morrinsville, but as he has ties to the Rangitikei area, police believe he is on the way to Bulls.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Morrinsville Police on (07) 889 5071 or information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff