Police chases in Hamilton

Hamilton police pursued and caught two drivers who attempted to out-race them on Saturday.

The first chase began shortly after 9am on Saturday, after a car was seen by police speeding in the Hillcrest area.

The car was subsequently dumped in an unspecified area near the city and the driver managed to temporarily evade police by running off.

The 26-year-old man was tracked down and arrested later on Saturday and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The second pursuit happened at 2.15pm after another car was spotted by police on Peachgrove Road.

For as yet unknown reasons, the police activated their lights and sirens and attempted to get the driver of the vehicle to pull over. He responded by accelerating away.

A short pursuit followed, which ended in a car park on Dawson Street, with the sole occupant of the vehicle again running from the vehicle, but being caught and arrested soon after.

It is not yet known what charges could be pending in that matter.

- Stuff