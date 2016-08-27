Armed Offenders Squad callout in Thames

FAIRFAX NZ Police were executing a search warrant in Thames.

Armed police were involved in an operation in the North Island town of Thames on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman said police were executing a search warrant in the greater Thames area.

The callout was not related to the ongoing hunt for a man who shot at police and stole a cop car on Friday.

Armed police in Thames this afternoon.

On Saturday morning, police revealed they were searching for Joshua Kite, after officers were shot at and a police car stolen in Northland

READ MORE: Gunman still on the run after firing shot at police, stealing police car in Northland

Joshua Mason Kite, 33, is thought to be in the greater Auckland area but also has links to Wellington and Northland.

He is armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

- Stuff