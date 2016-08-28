Police seek 'armed' man

Police seek Thames man Rameka Wikaira

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Rameka Wikaira.
A man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Thames could be armed, police warn.

Thames police have appealed for sightings of 26-year-old Rameka Wikaira, saying he's wanted in relation to burglaries and breaching his prison release conditions.

A string of recent thefts and burglaries led police officers to a Currie Street address in Thames on Saturday that was linked to Wikaira.

Armed Offenders Squad members were involved in the search.

Wikaira is described as 171 centimetres tall and of thin to medium build.

In a statement, Thames police Sergeant Russell Richards said Wikaira is considered armed and dangerous.

"As he may have stolen firearms on him, the Armed Offenders Squad attended the scene during the search yesterday afternoon," Richards said.

"We would like to make clear to friends and associates of his, there may be charges for anyone caught assisting him with avoiding police."

 

 - Stuff

