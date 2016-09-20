Offenders nabbed after robbery

Arrests made after tomahawk aggravated robbery of Gisborne service station

GOOGLE MAPS The Portside Mobil on Wainui Rd, Gisborne.

A police dog helped track down a tomahawk-wielding offender who had earlier robbed a Gisborne service station.

Police said the aggravated robbery of the Mobil Portside on Wainui Rd, happened in the early hours of Tuesday, when a man entered the service station armed with a tomahawk and demanded money and cigarettes from the attendant.

A second offender kept watch outside, police said. Both men fled on foot with money.

A police dog was able to track to the pair who were hiding nearby.

The pair were arrested and will appear in Gisborne District Court on Tuesday on aggravated robbery charges.

- Stuff