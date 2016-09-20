Arrests made after tomahawk aggravated robbery of Gisborne service station

The Portside Mobil on Wainui Rd, Gisborne.
GOOGLE MAPS

The Portside Mobil on Wainui Rd, Gisborne.

A police dog helped track down a tomahawk-wielding offender who had earlier robbed a Gisborne service station.

Police said the aggravated robbery of the Mobil Portside on Wainui Rd, happened in the early hours of Tuesday, when a man entered the service station armed with a tomahawk and demanded money and cigarettes from the attendant.

A second offender kept watch outside, police said. Both men fled on foot with money.

A police dog was able to track to the pair who were hiding nearby.

The pair were arrested and will appear in Gisborne District Court on Tuesday on aggravated robbery charges.

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Free trade with Middle East?

Wellington 'miracle' lauded

Offenders nabbed after robbery

Container jump chaos

Teachers plan 'further action'

Syd's gone but his garden lives on

'Ignore us at your peril' candidates told

House burnt to the ground

Woman killed by truck

Blustery rain for north, drab elsewhere

Woman told to leave New Zealand video

Mayoral hopeful butchers Maori message

X + Y + Z = HUH? Even teachers stumped video

'You can hold mum's hand soon' video

Questions after man shot

Ad Feedback
special offers