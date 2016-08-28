Driver flees after hitting motorcyclist

Police seeking 4WD driver after hit and run with motorcyclist in Upper Hutt

SUPPLIED A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Upper Hutt.

A driver of a 4WD has fled after hitting and injuring a motorcyclist in Upper Hutt.

Police are appealing to the driver to come forward, as well as any witnesses to the crash, which happened on Sunday morning near the Silverstream bridge.

Police were called to the scene about 10.30am.

A woman suffered moderate injuries to her knee in the crash, and was taken to Hutt Hospital, Wellington Free ambulance spokeswoman Di Livingston said.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

The vehicle has been described as a black 4WD.

Witnesses or anyone who knows who the driver should contact Upper Hutt police on 04 527 2300.

- Stuff