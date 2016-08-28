Police still hunting armed fugitive

Police search fails to uncover armed fugitive

NZ POLICE Police are still looking for Joshua Kite.

A heavily armed man remains on the run in Northland.

Police and Armed Offenders Squad members failed to uncover Joshua Kite when they searched a house near Kaiwaka shortly before 8pm.

Kite has been on the run since Friday, when he crashed a car in Whangarei while being chased by police.

After firing a shot at two unarmed police officers with a "large calibre firearm", he took off in an unmarked police patrol vehicle.

Police eventually located the vehicle abandoned on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungaturoto, 60 kilometres south of Whangarei.

Earlier on Sunday a large police presence was reported in Warkworth, 40 kilometres further south of Kaiwaka.

Stuff readers reported at least 10 police cars, an ambulance and the Armed Offenders Squad rushed along State Highway 1 towards the township.

Brown Rd in Kaiwaka was cordoned off by police in relation to the search.

"The situation [in Kaiwaka] is contained at the address and at this stage there is not considered to be any risk to the wider public," a police spokesperson said.

Brown Rd resident Grant Stewart said that a police helicopter was flying "up and down above our road."

"You're always a bit on edge in this sort of situation, but we trust the guys in charge... We don't feel too at risk," he said.

Police warn Kite is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about where Kite may be is asked to contact police immediately.

- Stuff