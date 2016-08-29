Robbed Christchurch dairy owner: 'I thought they were going to kill me'

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff.co.nz Ning Huang, who owns the Kendal Food Centre in Burnside, was robbed at gunpoint on August 25.

Ning Huang had read all the news about armed robberies in Christchurch, but he thought he was safe.

Situated in Burnside, Huang thought the Kendal Food Centre was far removed from the spate of aggravated robberies in Christchurch.

Then, on Thursday night, he found himself fearing for his life as three men stormed his store armed with a gun.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Adam Du was working at Lake Terrace Stationery and Dairy, Burwood, when he was confronted by two masked men on August 28.

Two of the offenders grabbed Huang and took him to the back store room where he was punched twice. The third offender took cigarette cartons from behind the counter and looked for cash in the empty till.

"I was scared because they had a gun and they pushed me very hard . . . I thought they were going to kill me."

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Kendal Food Centre owner Ning Huang was robbed for cigarettes.

Huang, who has owned the business for four years, said Burnside was a "very safe neighbourhood".

"I know some people told me the east and the south were not very good but this area is very good – I never thought this would happen in my store."

Despite concerns he might get robbed again, Huang said he had to keep working.

SUPPLIED Three people robbed the Kendal Food Centre in Burnside with a pistol.

"I need to live, myself and my family, this is a job. Even thought it may happen again, I still work."

Huang is by no means alone. On Sunday afternoon, two masked men entered Lake Terrace Stationery and Dairy, in Burwood.

Dairy employee Adam Du ran into another room at the back of the dairy and called police. The pair then ran off with some chewing gum.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Ning Huang thought the Kendal Food Centre in Burnside was far removed from the spate of aggravated robberies in Christchurch.

"I was really scared – I have been here for three years and I've never had any problems.

"I'm here to serve the community, I didn't really think people would come here to rob us."

Meanwhile, police arrested a man in relation to an attempted robbery in Ilam on Monday afternoon.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Lake Terrace Stationery and Dairy was robbed by two masked men on Sunday afternoon.

Three men entered the dairy on the corner of Ilam Rd and Rountree St shortly before 4pm. Two fled the scene, while police apprehended the third.

"At this stage it appears nothing was taken," a police spokesman said.

Earlier, police arrested a 19-year-old and two other teenagers after they smashed their way into a dairy on Curletts Rd, west of the city centre. A police spokeswoman said the men broke into the dairy about 11.40pm on Sunday. The trio were arrested a short time later.

Since July, there has been a string of aggravated robberies in the city.

Last Monday, police found clothing and a firearm at a home believed to have been used during the aggravated robbery of a Night 'n Day on Ferry Rd.

Three people, including a man wearing a bathrobe and carrying a gun, held up the store about 3.30am on August 20. They took the dairy's overnight take of between $500 and $600 and cigarettes.

A dairy on Nancy Ave was robbed the same weekend, but police have not released any details about that incident.

On August 15, armed robbers targeted two Christchurch pubs, stealing about $20,000 from one of them.

Two masked men entered the Embankment Tavern on Ferry Rd, Phillipstown, armed with a firearm about 8.49am. The pair fled empty-handed in a getaway car driven by a third person.

A short time later, masked men entered O'Sheas Public House on Marshlands Rd, Shirley, about 10.25am. They threatened staff, who handed over about $20,000, and were last seen driving off in a white station wagon, police said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy last week in connection with two armed robberies at the 24/7 Buns Bakery on Ferry Rd. Three balaclava-clad people armed with a rifle, a hammer and a bat about 2.40am on August 9. The same business was robbed three weeks earlier by a group carrying knives and screwdrivers.

The teenager was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and would appear in the Youth Court.

On July 30, Opawa Rd dairy owner Kamlesh​ Patel and his family fought off a robber armed with a stun gun, the fourth time he battled robbers targeting store.

On July 7, Christchurch's Union Street dairy was held up at gunpoint.

On July 4, a man armed with a gun tried to rob the Division St Dairy in Riccarton.

Robberies in Christchurch city and the Selwyn and Waimakariri districts rose 53 per cent in the year to June, up from 210 to 321.

In the wider Canterbury police district, they rose 32 per cent, up from 252 to 333.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies was asked to call Christchurch police on 03 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

