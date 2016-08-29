Stop-go accused's father on stand

Father of alleged gunman Max Winders takes the stand in the George Taiaroa murder trial

George Taiaroa, who was shot dead in Atiamuri.

Quinton Winders' father was alleged by police to be the "mastermind" of the George Taiaroa homicide.

Max Winders was twice questioned by police about the alleged murder.

Quinton Winders is accused of gunning down Taiaroa, a stop-go worker, in Atiamuri in March 2013.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Quinton Winders is accused of murdering George Taiaroa. The trial is being held at the High Court in Rotorua.

The Crown alleges the catalyst for the killing stemmed from a minor traffic accident on March 12, 2013, which the Crown says Quinton Winders blamed Taiaroa for.

However, the defence claims the homicide was a case of mistaken identity.

While being examined on Monday by defence counsel Jonathan Temm, the court heard that on April 4 and April 18, 2013 - while Max Winders was at his Ngongataha farm - the police Armed Offenders Squad swarmed his house and took him in for questioning.

Max said when he saw three police officers with machine guns coming toward him, "I thought Gestapo had come to get me.

"I thought I was dreaming," Max Winders said in testimony.

"Then they told me they had Quin and also my wife ... under arrest."

On April 18, the Armed Offenders Squad came to the Winders Ngongataha farm again, where he was interviewed by a detective.

It was during the interview that police accused Max Winders of "masterminding the murder of George Taiaroa".

He said that neither he nor his son knew Taiaroa, knew what he looked like, nor knew where he was.

"I also said to him that young Quin couldn't possibly have committed that crime because he knew no more than me."

Earlier in the day's proceedings, the court also heard that Max Winders told his son that the police may pull him over due to his Jeep Cherokee.

Max Winders had learned about the stop-go homicide from William Lane, the man he had backed into at the roadworks on State Highway 1 in Atiamuri, where George Taiaroa was operating a stop-go sign at the time.

In evidence given earlier in the trial, Lane said Taiaroa's sign could not be seen when the minor vehicle mishap occurred.

Questioned by Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon, Max Winders told the court that Lane had rung him to discuss insurance.

During that conversation, Lane told Max Winders that the man who operated the sign on the day of the crash was the man that had been shot dead, the senior Winders testified.

Max Winders said that, at the time, he wasn't aware of the Atiamuri shooting. He watched the news and learned police were hunting for a blue Jeep Cherokee.

"You said after you spoke to Mr Lane, he told you about the stop-go man being murdered and you made a point of watching the news?" Gordon asked.

"Yes," Max Winders responded.

"Did you speak to Quinton about that?" Gordon asked.

"Yes," Max replied.

"What did you say?"

"You can be expected to be pulled up with that vehicle," Max Winders said he told in son. "He just said, 'Oh yeah,' and we carried on with our work."

The conversation happened on Quinton Winders' property near Stratford days after Taiaroa was gunned down.

Max Winders told the court he did not see Taiaroa on the day of the fender-bender with Lane.

Max Winders told the court that on March 19, 2013, the day Taiaroa was gunned down, he had dropped Quinton at the panel beater's in Stratford to pick up his Jeep Cherokee.

"Do you know why Quinton's Jeep was at the panel beater's?" Gordon asked

"He pranged it." Max Winders replied.

"When you dropped Quinton at the panel beater's, what was he going to do after that?" Gordon probed.

Max Winders said that Quinton was looking for a man he knew as Sky Walker, a business associate who was a bulldozer and digger operator.

The senior Winders said he then drove home to his Ngongataha Farm, arriving between 4 and 5pm.

In March 2013, over three trips, Max Winders had taken 12 bullocks (deer) to Quinton's farm near Stratford due to the drought that had affected the grass growth in Ngongataha.

It was during one of the trips that a minor accident happened to the Jeep, he said.

Gordon also questioned Max Winders about his son's guns.

The court learned that Max had given Quinton a .22 rifle for his 21st birthday.

The gun and another .22 that Quinton owned are missing. In a police video interview played to the court earlier in the trial, Quinton Winders told police the guns were either stolen from his gun cabinet or he had left them on a hill while out hunting.

The trial, now in its fourth week, continues.

Motive key in trial

The Crown case alleges a minor traffic accident, which Quinton Winders blamed Taiaroa for, was the catalyst for the killing.

"No one heard the shot, but the coverage that followed resonated around New Zealand," said Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon in the trial's opening, describing the killing as a "murder" that "shocked the nation."

She said a truck driver saw Taiaroa beckoned over to the window of a blue Jeep Cherokee.

"He [Taiaroa] was then seen to immediately fall to the ground, the blue Jeep Cherokee then sped off."

Gordon conceded it might seem "inexplicable" that a minor traffic accident could escalate into murder, but she told the jury the accident "concerned the Winders [family] more than you might think".

Gordon also claimed Winders' blue Jeep Cherokee was later found at his parents' property, and efforts had been made to alter its appearance.

"The defendant and the murderer drove a blue Jeep Cherokee," she said.

"Evidence, when put together, will establish Quinton Winders was the driver of that Jeep Cherokee."

Defence lawyer Temm, however, claimed no motive existed for Winders to want to kill Taiaroa.

Pointing to Quinton Winders in the witness box on the opening day of the trial, Temm addressed the jury directly.

"Is this man here, this man, the man who shot the deceased?" he said.

"He doesn't know Mr Taiaroa, never met him, no dealings with him, no motive to kill him."

Temm also took issue with the differing descriptions given by witnesses of the vehicle seen at the scene, and the police investigation into his client.

"He [Quinton Winders] was the only focus … Police haven't followed the evidence. They've made him their target. The defence is going to show you there is other evidence they've simply ignored."

Temm also argued it was hard to believe Quinton Winders made a 500km round trip "in order to kill a man he's never met, never spoken to and had no reason to kill".

"The police are not always right and the correct place to start is Mr Winders is innocent," he said.

