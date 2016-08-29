The 'almost perfect' scam

Jury told of 'almost perfect crime' in drug trial

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Yixin Gan (centre) at the High Court in Auckland flanked by a security officer and her translator.

The trial of an Auckland mother accused of importing a huge amount of drugs into the country has begun.

Yixin Gan has pleaded not guilty, at the High Court in Auckland, to four charges of importation and possession for supply of a class B drug, linked to an 18-month police investigation codenamed Operation Ghost.

The case is linked to the importation of pseudoephedrine, one of the principle precursors used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

It is alleged Gan hid the drugs, in the form of cold and flu remedy Contact NT granules, in food shipments from China to Tonga, then offloaded them while in transit in Auckland.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Scott McColgan told the jury Gan's method of importing the drugs was the "almost perfect" crime.

"What this trial is really about is money, and lot's of it."

Gan had discovered that goods in transit through New Zealand on route to another destination were held in a customs-controlled area that was rarely examined.

Posing as a legitimate importer of goods between Asia and the Pacific Islands, Gan cultivated an "inside man" at the warehouse.

The man would take out specific packages containing the drugs and replace them with others of the same size and weight.

Gan did not have any contact with the drugs, but maintained control over how they were moved and disposed of.

But her plan unravelled in October after she was linked to two other men under surveillance by police.

A shipment of at least 250kg of pseudoephedrine was found hidden as potato starch in the warehouse.

Upon examination of Gan's bank accounts by police, "vast amounts" of cash deposits were discovered that coincided with previous shipments that were being shipped through New Zealand.

The trial in front of Justice Matthew Downes is set for two weeks.

- Stuff