Gunman on run: what we know

Gunman still at large in Northland, police continue hunt

STEVE WILLIAMSON CCTV images released showing Joshua Kite.

A gunman who sparked a police hunt in Northland is still on the run after four days.

Police say they are "throwing everything" into their search for 33-year-old Joshua Kite, who they say shot at two unarmed police officers and stole an unmarked police patrol vehicle on Friday morning.

On Monday they released new CCTV images of Kite, showing him with a moustache and goatee and wearing sunglasses.

STEVE WILLIAMSON Hiding behind his shades: Joshua Kite still on the run from police.

A raid involving police dogs and Armed Offenders Squad members failed to uncover Kite in the Northland town of Kaiwaka shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Kite has a history of armed offences.

NZ POLICE Joshua Mason Kite, 33, is wanted in relation to a shooting incident in Northland.

According to Court of Appeal documents, he was responsible for the planning and execution of three major armed robberies in Auckland between September and November 2006.

The documents said Kite watched security workers replenishing ATM machines and arranged for associates, who used stolen vehicles, to carry out the armed robberies while he watched from a distance.

He was convicted of stealing $40,000, $50,550 and $140,000 in the robberies.

In 2007, Kite escaped from custody when he persuaded court staff he was another person who had been granted bail.

He was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison with a minimum parole period of two-thirds of the sentence given.

However, on appeal his sentence was reduced to six years and eight months imprisonment.

Kite has connections to Auckland, Northland and Wellington, is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke said: "we are continuing to focus on the Northland and greater Auckland areas, and want to advise anyone who may be helping Mr Kite that assisting someone to evade Police is a crime in itself"

Burke said the two officers who were fired at by Kite on Friday were back at work and have been receiving ongoing support from colleagues.



He said frontline officers assigned to the manhunt would be carrying firearms, as per policy.

Anyone who sees Kite was urged to call 111 immediately.

