Kidnap victim chewed his way out

Mongrel Mob kidnap victim chewed his way to freedom

SUPPLIED Seven gang members and associates facing kidnapping and related charges at the High Court in Christchurch.

Dawson Reihana chewed his way to freedom after being bashed, punched and stomped for hours in an alleged gang kidnapping.

The 35-year-old told his story on at Christchurch Hospital as he lay heavily bandaged in bed hours after escaping a Mob house in Bowenvale Ave, in the affluent Christchurch suburb of Cashmere.

The DVD was played on the third day of the trial of seven men with links to the Aotearoa chapter of the Mongrel Mob in the Christchurch High Court.

Reihana, who was giving evidence by closed circuit television, has links with the gang's Notorious chapter, the Crown says.

When recounting the events on August 8 and 9 last year, he told police two gang members had taken his cellphone and had contacted his friends demanding money and drugs in exchange for his release.

He said he was hurt that the people contacted had not tried to get him out, during a kidnap and beating that went on for about 16 hours.

Before the court, after pleading not guilty to all charges, are Matthew Joshua Mulvey, 35, Leon Delshannon Turner, 41, a builder, Peter Damian Gilbert, 46, a concrete worker, August Keefe, 57, Mathew James Rowe, 41, a bricklayer, Jason Phillip Reweti, 35, a labourer, and Dylan Raymond Shannon Corbin, 27.

All are charged with kidnapping Reihana.

Mulvey, Turner, and Gilbert are charged with wounding him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. All except Keefe are charged with injuring him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trial before Justice Cameron Mander and a jury is expected to last more than two weeks.

Reihana said he was beaten with hammers and knuckledusters for hours, punched and stomped and his hands and ankles were bound.

Eventually, about 3am, the beating stopped and people left him to sleep.

The man left to guard him – the Crown says it was Reweti – fell asleep sleep on the other side of the room.

Reihana said he chewed on the tape wound around his wrists. He hid the pieces of chewed-off tape in a nearby drawer.

He worked for an hour to get his eyes open because they were swollen shut from the beating.

When he got free, he noticed a wire leading onto a bed next to him. He pulled it quietly and found there was a cellphone on the end of it. He called 111 twice.

The police could not find him using a GPS system, but they got him to describe the route he had taken while being driven to the address, which was the second place where he had been detained and attacked.

They then headed into the 1km-radius area where the cellphone was located, and surrounded a known Mob house in Bowenvale Ave before Reihana made his way out, to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Reihana told of being invited to an address in Ajax St, Shirley, the previous day by Mulvey. They had coffee and talked before Mulvey, Turner, and Gilbert attacked him with hammers.

Reihana told the trial: "They attacked me for hours. They threatened disgusting things to my girlfriend, or wanting money from my friends, and wanting anything I had.

"There were so many of them, I was overwhelmed."

The trial is continuing.

