Machete attack sparks lock down

Police arrest machete wielder near Rotorua primary school

A man has been arrested in Rotorua for allegedly smashing a vehicle with a machete near a primary school.

Westbrook Primary School went into voluntary lock down on Monday afternoon after police descended on the suburb.

Bay of Plenty Police Senior Sergeant Mike Membery said police were called to a residence near the school about 12.30pm.

A man had smashed a vehicle using a machete, he said.

"He didn't injure the person in the car but has caused some damage to the person's vehicle.

"That vehicle had left the scene - police have spoken to that victim."

Membery said the victim was not known to the alleged machete wielder, and was simply in the "wrong place at the wrong time".

"The school put themselves into lock down when they saw the police arrive - we then rung them and explained the situation, and it was left up to them to come out of lock down.

"They kept themselves in lock down for about quarter of an hour. It showed good initiative by the school."

At the nearby property police arrested a 24-year-old man who was now in custody.

He had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and wilful damage, and would likely appear in Rotorua District Court on Tuesday.

"They have other things they are looking at aswell."

