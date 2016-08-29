Police will now attend all break-ins

Police will now attend all house break-ins

From today Police will attend all house break-ins, in an effort to curb slowly rising burglary numbers.

Police Minister Judith Collins congratulated Police as the policy came into effect on Monday.

"This shows police are serious about tackling burglary and also sends a clear message to offenders," Collins said in a release.

The policy raises "dwelling burglary" from a "volume crime" to a "priority offence".

There would be some situations where cops couldn't make it to the crime - but the expectation was that they would.

“Given the nature of policing there will be occasions where they cannot attend a dwelling burglary for a range of reasons, including adhering to the wishes of the victim. However, the Commissioner of Police has made his expectations clear," Collins said.

“Police have assured me that they continue to make burglary a priority with ongoing work in every district to reduce this crime type while also focusing on increasing resolution rates.” Residential burglary numbers are below that of recent years, but have been rising over the last 12 months. Police introduced a new measurement system for crimes in 2014. That system, which focuses on victimisations, showed an increase of 12,060 crime victims between the 2014/15 and 2015/16 year, a 3.1 percent rise. Almost three quarters (72 percent) of that rise was due to home burglaries.

