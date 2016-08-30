Police aim gun at wrong man

Man's terrifying encounter with armed police after being mistaken for Joshua Kite

Joshua Kite, right, with curly hair, is described as 180cm tall, Maori, with a medium to solid build and armed and dangerous. Regan Ingley is 13cm shorter, Pakeha, slim and neither armed nor dangerous. Yet police mistook the two after a tip-off.

An innocent gardener had a police gun aimed at his head as he was forced to lie face down on State Highway 1.

Despite having little resemblance to Joshua Kite, who has been on the run from police for five days since shooting at two unarmed officers in Northland, Regan Ingley of Plimmerton, north of Wellington, was mistaken for him.

Being forced to lie in the middle of the highway with at least one police rifle aimed at his head was understandable given Kite's actions, he said. But what riles Ingley is that, after police realised they had the wrong man, he is yet to receive an apology or even a call to check he is OK.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Regan Ingley said he had police guns aimed at him when he was mistaken for Joshua Kite, who has been wanted by police since he shot at two unarmed officers in Northland.

READ MORE:

* Police search fails to uncover armed fugitive

* Gunman still at large in Northland, police continue hunt

* Police search fails to uncover armed fugitive

* Gunman still on the run after firing shot at police, stealing police car in Northland

His ordeal happened about 11.30pm on Sunday as he was driving back from visiting a friend in Feilding in Manawatu, he said.

Driving into Otaki he passed a truck and, soon after, noticed a police car had begun to follow him. Soon after, another two police cars joined, he said.

STEVE WILLIAMSON Hiding behind his shades: Joshua Kite still on the run from police.

South of Te Horo on SH1 there was "all of a sudden, lights, sirens, three abreast across the road".

He pulled over and was told over the police loud speaker that there were armed police and he had to get out of his car.

Police were shouting at him to move towards them backwards with his hands in the air but, as this involved walking backwards he looked over his shoulder.

"They shouted, 'face the front'."

When he reached police he was made to get on the ground.

"They were yelling at me, 'who is in the car'." Nobody was in the car.

"There was a rifle trained at me. [The police officer] was like 'stay calm man, just relax'."

But relaxing was hard - he had at least one rifle trained at his head, was lying face down in the middle of the highway, and was aware there was a truck and trailer coming down the highway towards them.

"I kept saying, 'what is going on'. One said, 'never f...... mind'."

Officers found his licence and realised they had the wrong man.

"They stood me up and said, 'we are looking for Joshua Kite'."

Realising their mistake they told him to keep driving home.

"I said, "I can't drive now, I'm shaking'."

Two days he is still "pissed off".

"Since then I haven't heard anything from them. Not even a follow-up to say, 'how are you going'?"

He later realised how dissimilar he looked to Kite.

Kite is Maori, 180cm tall, with a medium to solid build and considered armed and dangerous. Ingley is Pakeha, 167cm tall, with a slim build and neither armed nor dangerous.

"I can see the resemblance," Ingley said sarcastically. "We both have two eyes and a nose."

Police would not be interviewed but in a written statement, Manawatu police area commander Sarah Stewart said armed officers stopped the car and "spoke to the occupant" after receiving information Kite was inside.

"Given the seriousness of the events surrounding the ongoing search for Mr Kite, and considering the fact he was believed to be armed, staff responded appropriately and swiftly in the interests of protecting the public by stopping the vehicle and questioning the driver.

"It was a very short time period until his identity was confirmed and at that point the senior officer spoke with the driver and explained the situation and reasons for tactics, and throughout ensured his welfare was taken care of.

"When it became clear the driver was not Mr Kite, he was released to go on his way."

Police were asked why they had not apologised and whether they disputed Ingley's claims. A spokeswoman said they would not elaborate on their prepared statement.

- Stuff