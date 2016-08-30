Man bashed in his home

Victim brutally bashed by gang of men in his New Plymouth home

FAIRFAX NZ A patrol car and police tape block off access to the scene of a serious assault on Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth.

A man was left with facial injuries after a brutal bashing by a gang of assailants in his New Plymouth home, police say.

Police had cordoned off an address in Mangorei Rd, on Tuesday morning following the serious assault, which is being investigated by the CIB.

The attack on the 41-year-old, which left him battered and bruised, is alleged to have been carried out by a gang of men between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/FAIRFAX NZ It's alleged the man was bashed by a group of offenders.

He required medical attention at Taranaki Base Hospital but didn't need to be admitted.

A scene examination was carried out at the house on Tuesday and police spoke to neighbours seeking information to identify the alleged offenders.

READ MORE

* Further custody remand for alleged New Plymouth shooter

* Police still looking for the victim of vicious assault in New Plymouth

​* Police locate the victim of brutal daylight assault

Detective Sergeant Drew Bennett confirmed police were investigating the bashing.

"It is alleged that there was a number of assailants and the victim required medical attention," Bennett said.

"He's recovering but he is sore as you would expect."

The victim received facial injuries but Bennett couldn't say if a weapon had been used in the attack or if it was gang related.

"We are still trying to determine that.

"On the information that we currently have there doesn't appear to be any link like that."

Bennett said it was disturbing when someone had been assaulted in their own home.

"It's always a concern to us when members of the public are attacked in this manner, as it has been alleged to us.

"People should feel safe in their homes and we want the public to feel safe in their homes."

However Bennett said it was likely the victim and his attackers were known to each other.

"I don't believe that this is a random attack where other members of the community need to be worried about their safety."

Bennett said police were seeking information from the public that could lead to the identification of the offenders.

"We are interested in sightings of groups congregating on Mangorei Rd in the area between Kauri St and and the New World supermarket between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday and any vehicles that appeared out of place or that may be linked to this group congregating in this time frame.

"We have spoken to a number of people who have certainly provided us with some helpful information."

Anyone with information about the attack or saw any suspicious behaviour in the Mangorei Rd area is encouraged to contact the New Plymouth police station on 06-759 5500 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff