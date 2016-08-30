Five charged over armed incident

Five arrested after police chase over armed incident in Northland

Bayley Moor Police cordoned off Te Pua Rd in Kaikohe in the Far North after an armed man was spotted by a member of the public.

A group of people who went on the run after an armed incident in Northland were caught on Tuesday night.

The hunt for the alleged offenders started in Broadwood, north of Kaikohe, about 12.30pm where a person pointed a gun at another vehicle.

Police said the five occupants fled and their car was abandoned on Te Pua Rd.

The occupants - four men and one woman - have since been located and arrested, police said.

Road cordons that were earlier in place were lifted on the State Highway One intersection of Te Pua Rd, and at the end of that road on State Highway 12 near Kaikohe.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The incident was not related to separate searches underway for Joshua Kite or Mark Fletcher, police said.

- Stuff.co.nz