Light bulb moment for judge

Marlborough man caught with meth utensils in backpack

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ The Blenheim District Court.

A man has been caught with light bulbs in his backpack used for smoking methamphetamine.

Richard Donald Lancaster, 27, was caught with two light bulbs and two glass straws in a backpack during a police search on July 7.

Police said the light bulbs had black marks on them, showing they had been used to smoke methamphetamine.

The glass straws also showed signs of being used to smoke methamphetamine.

He told police they were his but he used them so long ago he forgot they were there, police said.

Lancaster, a vineyard worker of Blenheim, admitted possessing the utensils at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Judge Bill Hastings said he had never heard of light bulbs being used in such a manner.

Lancaster's lawyer Bryony Millar said it was fairly common.

"It is one of the signs to look for if you're in real estate, sir."

Lancaster was already serving a sentence of supervision from two months ago for an assault charge, which had conditions to attend an anger management course.

He had $12,428 in outstanding fines.

"I think there is truth in the statement you just forgot about them and you haven't used them since February," Judge Hastings said.

"I am concerned, though, about your drug use."

He had previous convictions for drugs in 2009, 2006 and 2002.

Judge Hastings cancelled his existing sentence of supervision and replaced it with a new sentence of six months' supervision, with conditions to complete drug and alcohol assessment and treatment, and to continue his anger management counselling.

His fines were swapped for 150 hours' community work.

- The Marlborough Express