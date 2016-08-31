'Reckless' Jim Beam attack

Glass Jim Beam bottle smashes car windscreen in Hawke's Bay, narrowly missing driver

NZ POLICE A an empty spirit bottle was thrown through a car windscreen narrowly missing the driver.

A man escaped serious injury after an empty Jim Beam bottle was thrown through his windscreen as he drove on the Hawke's Bay expressway between Napier and Hastings.

The bottle is believed to have been thrown from a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

Hawke's Bay Police said the act was "reckless in the extreme."

NZ POLICE The bottle smashed through the windscreen and landed in the car.

Constable Ben Dalton, who attended the incident, said that the victim, a baker, was on his way to work at about 11pm on Tuesday night when the bottle smashed through his windscreen as he approached the Ngaruroro river bridge.

"The bottle came straight through the windscreen with such force that glass sprayed through the car," Dalton said. The bottle then struck the driver in the shoulder.

He was understandably very shaken by what happened, said Dalton.

"The person who threw this bottle could have killed or seriously injured the driver."

If found they will likely be facing serious charges, he said.

The bottle has been taken for forensic testing and police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call Hawke's Bay Police on 06 873 0500 or information can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff