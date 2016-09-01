Fight to monitor sex offender

Corrections to appeal after losing bid to supervise child sex offender with disturbed past settled in Wellington

The man raped a 15-year-old-girl and twice indecently assaulted a nine-year-old girl.

A child-sex offender with a disturbed past will not be monitored despite being released into a Wellington community.

But the Corrections Department is appealing the decision that barred it from its bid to place Ali Alinizi​, 32, under an Extended Supervision Order (ESO) which it sought arguing he continues to pose a risk to children.

Alinizi raped a 15-year-old-girl and twice indecently assaulted a nine-year-old girl. He has been living in the Wellington region since finishing his prison sentence in January, with his release conditions due to expire at the end of this month.

Alinizi fled Iraq as a child with family, where he had witnessed his uncle kill his mother during an argument, a judgment released this week said.

He had also been exposed to "graphic and sadistic violence" by his father and male relatives growing up, and was molested by one of them.

Alinizi's father and stepmother split after arriving in New Zealand due to his father's violence and she took him and his siblings into refuge.

Alinizi was shuffled around foster homes for most of his adolescence.

In 2005, Alinizi, then aged 21, was found guilty of raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old girl he had been in a relationship with.

He had chased her down the road after she left the house and forced her to return to his bedroom, where he raped her.

Alinizi admitted regularly abusing alcohol, cannabis and methamphetamine during that period, and was sexually compulsive, claiming a large number of partners and sex on a daily basis.

He was jailed eight years.

While he was in jail two indecent assaults on a previous partner's nine-year-old daughter when he was 20 came to light.

The offending added another two years to Alinizi's sentence.

He was involved in 12 incidents behind bars, including; racial abuse, contraband possession, and fist-fighting with other prisoners, mainly during sports games, but kept his behaviour clean from 2013 onwards, and failed one drug test, for cannabis in 2009.

Alinizi remained in prison until January this year and had been behaving himself under supervision since, the judgment said.

He currently lives with family in Wellington, and no longer drinks, the ESO hearing notes said.

​A June 2016 psychologist's report noted Alinizi's strong sexual offending drive during his 2005 crimes, that he continues to deny the offences - showing no remorse - was unable to self-regulate and had not received treatment.

Another psychologist found while Alinizi had not displayed any behaviour since 2005 indicative of him wanting to sexually reoffend it should be noted there was not much opportunity in prison.

Neither psychologist saw evidence of one of the four criteria that must be met for an ESO to be granted - that there was a current intense drive or desire to reoffend.

Auckland High Court Justice Murray Gilbert dismissed Corrections' application on that basis.

Corrections had consulted with Crown Law and decided to appeal the decision, it confirmed on Thursday.

The court set a "very high threshold" for an ESO, Lower North regional commissioner Paul Tomlinson said.

WHAT IS AN EXTENDED SUPERVISION ORDER?

It allows Corrections and other agencies to monitor high-risk sexual and violent offenders who have finished their prison sentences and are living in the community.

They can be monitored up to 10 years at a time. That can include GPS-monitoring and treatment programmes, and requirements they not be settled near schools or parks, or other areas children frequent.

They also need to be able to access counselling and be monitored easily - including by police. Meeting all those requirements could be "challenging," Tomlinson said.

How child-sex offenders living in the community under the orders came into the spotlight last month after a Lower Hutt neighbourhood rejected a child-sex offender subject to such an order who was living, GPS-monitored, in their midst.

He was temporarily moved to Christchurch prison grounds after the public outcry at his presence near a school and young families.

Alinizi's case notes sheds light on what kind of ex-prisoners wind up being monitored under ESOs.

For a released sex offender to be put under an ESO four factors must all be evident upon psychiatric assessment:

The offender must display a current intense desire to reoffend, have a proclivity for sexual offending, as well as limited self-regulatory capacity, and must display either or both of the following; a lack of acceptance of past responsibility for offending or remorse, or inability to understand their crimes' impact on victims.

