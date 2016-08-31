Gun found under bed

'Mastermind' claim never made in Winders case – police

Firearms were the focus of the ongoing stop-go murder trial in the High Court in Rotorua on Wednesday.

Quinton Winders, 45, is standing trial, accused of gunning down George Taiaroa, a stop-go worker, in Atiamuri in March 2013.

The Crown alleges the catalyst for the killing stemmed from a minor traffic accident on March 12, 2013, which the Crown says Quinton Winders blamed Taiaroa for.

However, the defence claims the homicide was a case of mistaken identity.

Giving evidence on day 18 of the trial, Detective Andrew Livingstone spoke about taking part in police searches of a farm in Ngongotaha on April 4 and April 18, 2013, owned by the accused's father Max Winders – the second involving the police armed offenders squad.

The squad were called after a rifle wrapped in a towel was found underneath Max Winders' bed during the earlier search.

The 77-year-old had told police he had used the gun to shoot rabbits raiding his wife's vegetable garden.

He was arrested on the subsequent search on April 18 and charged with careless use of a firearm. The case went to court and Max Winders ended up being offered diversion.

Livingstone had interviewed Max Winders on both occasions.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon asked the policeman whether during those interviews he had told Max Winders he was being viewed as the "mastermind" behind Taiaroa's killing something the senior Winders, earlier in the trial, had alleged happened.

Livingstone denied this, as did another police witness who had acted as "monitor" during those interviews, Senior Sergeant Matthew Laurenson.

Livingstone was also involved in a police search of a farm and nearby bushland north of Benneydale, on April 25.

A slightly mouldy gun bag and a box of ammunition had been found in scrub, not far from a track through the bush.

The farm was owned by Kieron O'Dwyer, who had employed Quinton Winders to do fencing on his property.

On Wednesday the court also heard evidence from two brothers – Dayle and Wayne Whiting who used to go on hunting and 4WD excursions on O'Dwyer's property, usually on a Tuesday. Sometimes they would come across Quinton Winders while he was erecting fences.

Wayne Whiting did not use a gun, and preferred to hunt pigs armed with just a knife, although sometimes his companions were armed with guns.

Neither man could recall seeing Quinton Winders hunting himself, or with a gun.on any of those occasions.

Another police witness called was Senior Constable Tony Andrews and Detective Sergeant Steven Dunn, who both received a grilling from defence counsel Jonathan Temm regarding a visit they made to Quinton Winders' property in June 2014, with the stated intention of returning property belonging to him that had been found in bush nearby.

Because the police still regarded Quinton Winders as the main suspect in the shooting at that point, they should have cautioned him as soon as they arrived, Temm said.

However, they did so only after he went to the bottom of his driveway to collect the items – including a pickaxe and sledge hammer – that he had acknowledged belonged to him.

"You just went up there to trap him, didn't you," Temm said to Dunn.

It was, Dunn replied, "part of an inquiry that formed an ongoing investigation".

Another witness called was Kane Anderson, an apprentice panelbeater who worked on Quinton Winders' Jeep Cherokee at a workshop in Stratford in February and March 2013. He recalled a man matching the defendant's description and wearing snakeskin-style shoes driving a black Lotus Esprit into the workshop to talk about the Cherokee.

When the Cherokee was brought in it had a damage on the front left-hand side, with the wheel guard pushed into the tyre, immobilising the vehicle.

Motive key in trial

The Crown case alleges a minor traffic accident, which Quinton Winders blamed Taiaroa for, was the catalyst for the killing.

"No one heard the shot, but the coverage that followed resonated around New Zealand," said Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon in the trial's opening, describing the killing as a "murder" that "shocked the nation".

She said a truck driver saw Taiaroa beckoned over to the window of a blue Jeep Cherokee.

"He [Taiaroa] was then seen to immediately fall to the ground, the blue Jeep Cherokee then sped off."

Gordon conceded it might seem "inexplicable" that a minor traffic accident could escalate into murder, but she told the jury the accident "concerned the Winders [family] more than you might think".

Gordon also claimed Winders' blue Jeep Cherokee was later found at his parents' property, and efforts had been made to alter its appearance.

"The defendant and the murderer drove a blue Jeep Cherokee," she said.

"Evidence, when put together, will establish Quinton Winders was the driver of that Jeep Cherokee."

Defence lawyer Temm, however, claimed no motive existed for Winders to want to kill Taiaroa.

Pointing to Quinton Winders in the witness box on the opening day of the trial, Temm addressed the jury directly.

"Is this man here, this man, the man who shot the deceased?" he said.

"He doesn't know Mr Taiaroa, never met him, no dealings with him, no motive to kill him."

Temm also took issue with the differing descriptions given by witnesses of the vehicle seen at the scene, and the police investigation into his client.

"He [Quinton Winders] was the only focus … Police haven't followed the evidence. They've made him their target. The defence is going to show you there is other evidence they've simply ignored."

Temm also argued it was hard to believe Quinton Winders made a 500km round trip "in order to kill a man he's never met, never spoken to and had no reason to kill".

"The police are not always right and the correct place to start is Mr Winders is innocent," he said.

