Burglaries in NZ soar

Official crime stats reveal burglaries and crime rising

Supplied Burglary in New Zealand is up nearly 12 per cent, new crime statistics show.

Crime is on the rise in New Zealand, largely due to a surge in the number of burglaries.

But, while the number of burglaries has risen nearly 12 per cent, police have not been able to attend every event.

Police have recorded more than 11,000 more victimisations from crime in 2016 than in the same period last year, figures released on Wednesday reveal.

That equates to a 2.3 per cent increase, of which more than three quarterscan be attributed to burglaries.

The figures have been revealed in official crime statistics for July 2016, released by Statistics New Zealand.

The national burglary rate in the 12-month period increased by 11.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Auckland City was the only police district to record a reduction in its burglary rate, falling 10 per cent.

The figures come after Police Minister Judith Collins announced on Monday that police would now be attending every burglary.

"There is no doubt in my mind that police are taking this increase in the burglary rate very seriously," she said.

"Police announced recently that they were raising dwelling burglary from a volume crime to a priority offence and the Commissioner of Police has also made clear his expectation that police will now attend all dwelling burglaries.

"These changes show that police recognise the significant impact that burglary has on individual, families and communities, and that they are committed to reducing this type of crime and increasing resolution rates."

