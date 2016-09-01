Driver leaves friend paralysed

Jail for driver who crashed, leaving friend in a wheelchair

MURRAY WILSON/FAIRFAX NZ Zachary Bowley crashed while driving to work, leaving his passenger trapped in the car.

Rushing home to avoid losing a job has left one man a paraplegic and another sentenced to 11 weeks in jail.

Zachary John Bowley, 26, was rushing to work on October 15 last year.

It was 7am, the morning after a big party in Napier, and Bowley was worried about being late as he was on a final warning at work.

But as he travelled north on State Highway 5, at Te Haroto, about halfway between Napier and Taupo, he lost control on a left hand bend.

The rear end lost traction and slid across the oncoming two lanes. The car then rolled before coming to a stop on its wheels.

Bowley was able to walk away uninjured but due to the impact from the vehicle rolling, the front left side was crushed and trapped the victim.

It was 50 minutes before emergency services could reach the crash.

This week Bowley fronted in the Taupo District Court to plead guilty to one charge of careless driving causing injury and one charge of breach of community work.

Judge Tony Snell said life for the victim would never, ever, be the same.

As a result of the crash, the victim received a crushed spinal cord and a broken vertebra and was flown to Middlemore Hospital where he spent seven weeks in ICU and five months in the spinal unit.

In his closing statement, Judge Snell read out how Bowley was travelling home from a party in Napier and he was speeding because he was running late for work.

"The victim had asked you to slow down but as soon as he was asleep you sped up," Judge Snell said.

Bowley admitted to consuming alcohol the night before the crash and having minimal sleep before driving.

While reading the victim's impact statement, Judge Snell said the victim was quite philosophical about his situation as he can't do anything about what happened to him.

While Bowley has apologised for his actions that led to the crash and accepted responsibility, Judge Snell said Bowley hadn't taken steps to really help himself.

Judge Snell added that Bowley was lucky not to kill anyone.

"It's only pure chance that he's not dead and people coming the other direction are not dead."

Bowley was also disqualified from driving for one year and one day and ordered to pay $2000 in emotional harm reparation.

- Stuff