Fire crews at rural Waikato school after mercury spill

A decontamination tent is being set up at a small rural school near Raglan after 30 mercury balls spilled in the old dental clinic building.

Fire crews were called to Kawhia School at 3pm on Wednesday after the hazardous spill was discovered.

Shift manager Jaron Phillips said the mercury spilled inside the wall of the building which is being refurbished.

The scene has been secured and a decontamination tent was erected before firemen entered, he said.

There are five fire crews at the scene and another one is on the way.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Gastro meeting draws 300

U-turn for car thief

First languages strengthened with stories

The burglary bugbear

Dunedin's costly stormwater bill

Mercury spill at rural Waikato school

Future uncertain after shipwreck

Gun found under bed

Last moments of a young man's life

Weather holds up Gully work

Plum LA posting for MP video

'Critical' need for drug and alcohol centre

Kiwi drummer ponders next move

Dopey dog owners cause attacks

Cancer display destroyed

Ad Feedback
special offers