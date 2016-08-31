Mercury spill at rural Waikato school

Fire crews at rural Waikato school after mercury spill

A decontamination tent is being set up at a small rural school near Raglan after 30 mercury balls spilled in the old dental clinic building.

Fire crews were called to Kawhia School at 3pm on Wednesday after the hazardous spill was discovered.

Shift manager Jaron Phillips said the mercury spilled inside the wall of the building which is being refurbished.

The scene has been secured and a decontamination tent was erected before firemen entered, he said.

There are five fire crews at the scene and another one is on the way.

- Stuff