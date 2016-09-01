'Unexplained' death probed

Police investigating man found dead at Hamilton home

PHILLIPA YALDEN/FAIRFAX NZ Police guard the house on Poaka Ave where a man was found dead.

A man has been found dead at a Hamilton home in "unexplained" circumstances.

Police were called to the house in Poaka Ave, Dinsdale, overnight by a member of the public, Hamilton police Senior Sergeant Robbie Hermann said.

The man was discovered dead inside.

Police have launched an investigation into the man's death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Once the examination starts and we make further inquiries we will have a better idea of the level of investigation required," Hermann said.

A scene guard was in place and detectives would undertake a scene examination at the property on Thursday morning.

Hermann said there were a number of people at the house when police arrived.

He did not know whether the man lived at the home or was visiting.

"That will be part of our inquiries."

At this stage there was no indication on how the man died.

- Stuff