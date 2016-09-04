Police officer won't be charged despite claim he was 'poaching' on private land

Senior Constable Gary Donnelly remains under investigation for alleged illegal hunting.

Farmers who alleged they caught two police officers who intended to hunt on their land are upset no charges will be laid against the men.

They have labelled the decision not to charge a double-standard, given police in Central Otago have taken a hard-line against poachers and have prosecuted people when no shots were fired.

Christchurch-based Senior Constable Gary Donnelly, a dog handler, and Senior Constable Dougal Adams, a scene of crime officer, were allegedly in a group near Alexandra one night in January when they were confronted by two farmers who said they intended to hunt.

Maksimchuk Vitaly Two Christchurch police officers have been under investigation for eight months over alleged poaching in Otago.

A farmer, who did not want to be named, said Donnelly had phoned a couple of weeks earlier asking to shoot rabbits on his property, but he said no.

"He got quite anti at me," the farmer said.

One night after that conversation, a neighbour allegedly found Donnelly shining a spotlight onto the farmer's property from a public road.

He was in a car with his daughter, Adams and another man.

"He [Donnelly] said he was looking for deer," the farmer said.

Police were called to the scene and an investigation into the incident was opened. But the farmer said he kept getting fobbed off by police over the next several months and it was only last week that he was told no charges would be laid.

"They said they've been to the Crown and they reckon there's not enough evidence."

The farmer said it appeared Donnelly claimed he was showing the other people in the vehicle some deer, rather than trying to shoot them.

That didn't wash with the farmer, who said the fact they had guns with them should have been enough for charges under the Wild Animal Control Act.

"A couple of weeks later we caught another poacher in the same situation and he went through the courts within a week or two."

Donnelly declined to comment. Adams said of the incident: "We were just driving home, that's all I've got to say." He denied there was an earlier incident on Department of Conservation land.

Mike Tubbs, DoC central Otago area manager, said the the "hunting incident" was still under investigation and inquiries were expected to take several more weeks. He declined to comment on why it had taken so long.

Superintendent Lane Todd, acting southern district commander, said police had carried out a "detailed investigation" but after advice from Crown Law it was considered there was insufficient evidence to warrant a prosecution.

He could not comment on specifics of the case because the DoC investigation was ongoing.

"Poaching and the risk to life is taken very seriously by police, who will investigate when these matters are brought to our attention," he said.

While a prosecution might not be possible in all cases, "there are also other avenues which may be considered by police or other agencies".

A neighbour of the farmer involved, Stephen Brown, has laid a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority over the way the case was handled.

He said Donnelly had turned up at his door asking for permission to shoot goats on his property, but he had also declined.

Brown said police initially told him charges would be laid but then kept stalling.

He said he and his neighbour had both taken out trespass orders through police against all the people who had been in the car that night.

Brown said poaching was a big problem in the area and it was dangerous to confront hunters with guns.

"I think this is double standards - it's pretty hard to have faith in the police force."

In March, Central Otago prevention officer Toni Velenski told a community paper, The News, police now had a better understanding of their powers under the Wild Animal Control Act.

"If someone is found in an area where wild animals are present, and the person has something they could hunt with, they are presumed to be hunting unless the opposite can be proved."

A change to the Act in 2013 means poachers now face fines of up to $100,000 and a year in prison.

- Sunday Star Times