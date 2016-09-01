Blackmail case reaches court

Hawke's Bay man accused of attempting to blackmail seven New Zealand companies

FAIRFAX NZ A 55-year-old man appeared in Napier District Court on Thursday facing seven counts of blackmail.

Police do not believe an alleged blackmailer could have carried out threats he made against seven high-profile companies.

A 55-year-old Napier man was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment when he appeared in Napier District Court on Thursday facing seven blackmail charges.

The man was granted interim name suppression which his lawyer, Eric Forster, said was necessary due to his "fragile health".

Judge Geoff Rea also suppressed the names of the companies the man is accused of blackmailing, and the nature of their business.

READ MORE:

* Man guilty of 1080 blackmail plot named as inventor of rival poison Jeremy Kerr

* 1080 blackmailer Jeremy Kerr was in business with Government

* 1080 blackmailer Jeremy Kerr sentenced for drug crimes

* Blackmailing 'crusader' staying home at night

* Jail time for blackmailing, fraudster lovers

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning asked for the "short term" suppression of the companies' details so they could work with government agencies on a communications plan relating to the alleged blackmail attempt.

﻿Asked by the judge if there were any public safety issues related to the alleged offending, Manning said police did not believe the man had had the potential to carry out the threats he is accused of making against the companies.

The man, described on court documents as a labourer, was arrested on Wednesday after police searched a Napier address.

It is alleged he made his blackmail bids against the companies between August 9 and 13.

He did not enter pleas to the charges and was remanded on bail to appear in court again in four weeks.

Under his bail conditions, he is not allowed to access the internet, must report to police twice a week and must surrender his passport.

Before the man's court appearance, Detective Inspector Chris Cahill, of Auckland, said cases of the type the man was facing were taken very seriously by police.

"Police made a carefully considered judgment about not making the threat public until this point. This decision followed a thorough risk assessment which took into consideration all the information available to police," Cahill said.

"This decision could have been reviewed at any stage if police had become aware of any new information which might have changed the risk assessment."

Blackmail is punishable by a sentence of up to 14 years' imprisonment.

- Stuff