George Taiaroa was a kind, gentle man who avoided conflict but was executed while doing his job

To his road worker colleagues he was "Uncle George", others referred to him as the "Chilly Bin Man" because he'd have a cooler on the back of his ute for his lunch.

But to his family, George Taiaroa was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose senseless murder at 67 left a huge hole in their lives.

"This case is about a good man who'd do anything for anyone, give the shirt off his back, who's had something really bad happen to him," says the officer in charge of the case, Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson. "It's a shocking set of circumstances."

Throughout the trial Taiaroa's family - widow Helen and four children - maintained a dignified presence as horrible details of his execution emerged. Justice Kit Toodgood praised them for the way they carried themselves.

"They've been through some real tough times," Anderson says. "It's now been three Christmases that George hasn't been around having a beer with them, spending time with his kids and his mokopuna."

Born in Bluff, Taiaroa came from a prominent family, descended from a signatory to the Treaty of Waitangi. He was married for 43 years to Helen Taiaroa and they raised their family in Hawke's Bay, George an avid fisherman who in earlier years worked the Napier wharves.

Helen Taiaroa, who has a PhD and is an academic at Te Wananga-o-Raukawa in Otaki, has complained of casual racism and insensitivity from police and the media, telling NZME she was hurt when the police officer who rang to break the news of her husband's death couldn't pronounce his name properly.

She sobbed quietly in the back of the court as the guilty verdict was read, clutching at supporters.

Taiaroa had four children - Rochai, Melanie, Chanel and Chad - and was immensely proud of their academic achievements and careers, including teaching and policy analysis.

Rochai was the first witness in the trial, making an emotional statement about her dad, who she described as "a loving husband, father and grandfather. He avoided conflict wherever possible."

It set the tone for the five weeks that followed, evidence from work colleagues confirming that Taiaroa was a hugely respected man whom they affectionately called "Uncle George". They would look forward to the lunches he'd make.

His boss at HEB Construction, Andy Searancke, spoke warmly of a sociable man with a strong work ethic and drew laughter when asked to describe George.

"Rather rounded I suppose, just your average man. How else do you describe him?"

Michael Pengelly, who was manning the other lollipop that day, also prompted laughter when asked why Taiaroa got to let his vehicles go first.

"Because he was Uncle George."

