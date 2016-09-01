Pokemon hunters' 'great catch'

Pokemon hunters get more than they bargain for in Napier

Supplied Pokemon Go hunters were an unexpected help to police in Hawke's Bay.

A group of late-night Pokemon Go hunters helped capture more than a game creature when they stumbled across a horror mask-wearing criminal.

About 10pm on Wednesday at the Perfume Point car park, Napier, a group of Pokemon hunters heard a car alarm go off. Seconds later a man ran past them wearing a horror mask, police said.

They followed the man in their van and pulled up next to him as he was getting into another car.

The man, still wearing his mask, came up to the game hunters, who grabbed the masked man and held him while another phoned police.

READ MORE:

* Pokemon Go and the lifespan of fads in the internet age

* Japanese truck driver playing Pokemon Go kills pedestrian

* Pokemon challenges Olympics for most popular game in Rio

* 21 pro Pokemon Go tips

"This is a great catch", said senior sergeant David Sutherland.

"If it wasn't for this group of young people, then we would never have caught this guy. Well done to them, they were brave enough to hold him till our staff arrived and we thank them for a job well done."

Police arrived shortly after and arrested a 28-year-old man on theft-ex car charges and is due to appear in the Napier District Court on September 7.

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular augmented reality smartphone game. It uses GPS to allow players to find, capture, battle, and train virtual creatures, called Pokemon.

- Stuff