Manhunt for dangerous sex offender

'Christchurch's youngest don', sex offender Tasi Selini, on the run from police

NZ POLICE Tasi Faitala Selini is on the run from police in Christchurch.

A manhunt is under way for a dangerous sex offender who once referred to himself as the "youngest don in Christchurch".

Tasi Faitala Selini, 36, has dozens of convictions, including violence against women and sex with an underage girl.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday after he allegedly breached his parole conditions.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Ford said police were "desperately" trying to find Selini, who was "actively avoiding" arrest.

"We have got genuine fears in relation to his potential offending against females and vulnerable members of the community, including children.

"He tends to form relationships with vulnerable females and then causes all sorts of havoc."

Ford said Selini was considered dangerous and should not be approached. He had previous convictions for carrying weapons, including knives and swords.

Police believed Selini was still in Christchurch.

Anyone who saw him or his red VW Golf, registration XZ3204, should call 111 immediately, Ford said.

It is not the first time Selini has been at the centre of a manhunt.

In 2009, he allegedly kidnapped a man – driving him around Christchurch for several hours assaulting him, stabbing him in the leg with a knife and abandoning him.

A witness at trial gave evidence of Selini referring to himself as "the youngest don in Christchurch". The word don is used by some to describe a mafia boss or leading underworld figure.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case. A retrial did not go ahead because the victim did not want to give evidence again.

In 2011, Selini was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for a long list of sex and violence offences against a 15-year-old girl.

The girl said she was bashed, kicked and threatened during a long-term relationship with him.

Anyone with information about Selini should contact police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

