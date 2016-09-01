Lock it or lose it

Half of burglaries in Canterbury committed in unsecured homes

Police say home owners need to stop being complacent and lock up their homes to avoid being burgled.

Homeowners are leaving the door ajar for criminals, with half of all burglaries committed in houses that are left unlocked.

Police are battling soaring burglary rates across the country, and Canterbury's top cop says residents need to stop being complacent.

Superintendent John Price said statistics showed about 50 per cent of burglaries in the district happened in homes that were left unsecured.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price says people need to be vigilant about suspicious activity in the community and should get to know their neighbours.

"A lot of burglars are opportunists. Shut that opportunity down by making sure your premises is secured," he said.

Most break-ins happened during the day, sometimes when people had left their homes for a short time to go to the supermarket.

Price said burglars were commonly young males, aged 13 to 17, who were not attending school. They were known to use the city's rebuild as a cover story – dressing as EQC employees or tradespeople to avoid suspicion.

He urged people to be vigilant and ask questions of people who were entering properties.

"It [the increase in burglaries] is of great concern, but it's a community issue and we all need to work together.

"Get to know your neighbours – they're your eyes and ears."

Security alarms, cameras and lights were all proven deterrents, Price said.

Statistics New Zealand figures show burglaries have increased an average of 11.9 per cent across the country in the last year.

On Monday, Police Minister Judith Collins announced police would attend every reported home burglary, treating it as a "priority offence".

The Police Association and opposition MPs have questioned how an already-stretched police can reach Collins' new targets.

Police Association president Greg O'Connor said something else would suffer from redirecting police resources and that was likely to be organised crime and drug policing, "which is the cause of most of the burglaries anyway".

Collins acknowledgedpolice numbers needed to be bolstered.

In Canterbury, burglaries have increased by 12.3 per cent in the past year.

Price said 120 guns had been stolen in 40 burglaries, which was worrying. He urged gun owners to ensure their weapons were locked away out of sight.

Building sites were also commonly targeted by criminals, who stole tools and supplies.

Price said an increase in the use of drugs like methamphetamine and synthetic cannabis was fuelling burglaries in Canterbury.

Across the country in the last year, crime increased by 2.3 per cent, of which more than three-quarters could be attributed to burglaries.

Two decades ago, policy dictated police had to show up within 10 hours of a burglary report being made, but that changed informally to 24 hours in 2014.

The policy was then replaced with a stance that police responded when they could.

O'Connor said it was clear the public were concerned about the "deteriorating" crime situation in New Zealand.

"[It's] an inevitability after many years of under-investment, " he said.

