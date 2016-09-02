Police in the firing line

Complaints against police include brutality, dog bites, Tasers and sexual misconduct

Complaints against police in the first six months of this year include claims over their use of Tasers.

Allegations of police brutality, cops dobbing each other in for misconduct, and victims unhappy with investigations make up the majority of complaints against the ranks.

Almost 2000 complaints have been made against police in the first six months of this year alone.

The figures, released on Friday, show that 1949 allegations were made against police between January 1 and June 30, involving 1680 police staff in 1312 incidents.

The most-reported allegation against police was service failure – 610 complaints – followed by unprofessional behaviour (354), use of force on duty (188), breach of official conduct (166), and incidents during arrest or in custody (111).

It is the first time police have opened up their books "proactively" on criticism of their own.

The figures reveal that, for the past five years, complaints in about a fifth of all cases come from within the ranks, and that a perception of failing to investigate properly makes up most of the complaints from the public.

Recent publicised complaints include one in April from a woman unhappy that Taranaki police issued a $150 fine to a German tourist driver who crashed head-onto her car, causing burns to both arms from the airbag as well as cuts to her arms and knee, rather than prosecuting her.

In June it was revealed a former police dog handler complained after he was unlawfully arrested in his Upper Hutt home by police who mistook him for his daughter's violent ex- partner.

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Police have released details en masse concerning complaints against their staff.

Both police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) upheld his complaints about being mistaken for the other man, forced to the ground and bitten by a police dog in the incident last January.

The details of the allegations charted in the police figures are not expanded on, but the statistics included sexual misconduct by off-duty officers (6) and harassment, bullying or discrimination against members of the public (78).

Hundreds also complained about bad language, with 252 people claiming police displayed unprofessional language or attitude.

The 137 "use of force" complaints comprised 137 charges of excessive manual force, followed by 20 of overuse of force using restraints (for instance, handcuffs), police dog bites (15), Taser use (11) and five of OC-spray (pepper spray.)

They show police receive roughly 2200-2700 conduct complaints each year internally, and from the public.

Superintendent Anna Jackson, national manager police professional conduct, said the information had always been available on request - but doing it "proactively" underlined police's commitment to transparency, and would help maintain public trust and confidence.

Of the 1312 incidents reported, 1004 investigations were concluded during the same period. Of those, at least one allegation was upheld in 143 cases, while 861 investigations were concluded with no allegations upheld, police said.

Police defined service failure as being a perception they "did not provide an adequate service to the public in criminal investigations, victim focus and court proceedings".

This comes after they announced they would start attending all home break-ins, amid mounting pressure from the public and politicians about low burglary case resolutions - sparking debate over whether police have enough budget or boots on the ground to fulfil the promise.

That could include failures to investigate or prosecute a crime, attend a scene, or notify or inform people satisfactorily.

"We set high professional standards for ourselves," Jackson said. "The vast majority of our staff act in accordance with Police's values and only a small number of complaints received are upheld."



In March it was revealed that police officers were convicted of 52 crimes in the past three years.

The convictions, for offences including speeding, drug dealing and corruption, were revealed in response to an Official Information Act request.

The Police Professional Conduct arm of the ranks is how police investigate their own, sometimes with oversight from the IPCA.

The new statistics show police have complained about each other.

The complaints included 44 allegations of breaches of internal policy, 11 about performance, eight about internal negligence, three about disgraceful behaviour, and three allegations of sexual misconduct in the six months to June.

The figures are wide-ranging, also revealing 20 complaints about attempted suicide in police custody.

"We recognise that despite the best of intentions, individual staff members and or the organisation as a whole don't always get it right, so complaints are inevitable," Jackson said. "The complaints process provides an opportunity for us to learn and improve."

The information was released the day after the IPCA published its findings into one such fatal shooting - the death of David Cerven, a Slovakian-national shot dead by police in an Auckland park last year.

The IPCA found police were justified in shooting him, but the watchdog noted the officers precipitated Cerven's response and there were other actions including negotiation they could have taken - also noting a communication breakdown between the officers and their command.

One of the most serious recent cases of police misconduct involved corrupt West Auckland constable Peter Pakau, who was jailed in 2014 after being unmasked as a player in the methamphetamine scene, even using the police computer to supply information to his drug contacts.

The new figures show there were 11 allegations of misuse of a police database between January and June this year.

Among the major centres there were 166 allegations made against 147 police staff in the Auckland district, 227 complaints about 196 staff in Wellington, and 187 against 161 staff in Canterbury.

The figures will be updated quarterly, and do not identify individual officers, complainants, or specific incidents where allegations were made.

