Sex offender shoplifted with child

Sex offender Eric Reihana Hepi jailed for shoplifting with child on West Coast

FAIRFAX NZ Convicted sex offender Eric Reihana Hepi, 40, has been sent back to prison after being found with a young child, breaching his extended supervision order.

A high risk sex offender has been sent back to jail after he was found with a young child while shoplifting.

Eric Reihana Hepi, 40, was sentenced by the Greymouth District Court to six months in prison for two charges of shoplifting and one of breaching an extended supervision order (ESO).

Police confirmed he was arrested after an incident in Greymouth on July 8.

"He was found to be in the company of a minor at the supermarket where he was caught shoplifting, which is in breach of the supervision order," a spokesperson said.

Hepi was living in Greymouth and believed to have been working in the fishing industry.

In November 2012, he was sentenced in Hamilton to four years and three months for crimes including indecent assault of a child.

He was refused parole as he was considered at high risk of reoffending and was released at the end of his full sentence in August 2015.

He was put under an ESO preventing him from unsupervised access to children.

It is understood Hepi is a gang member with at least 45 previous convictions including rape.

The child he was seen with at the Greymouth supermarket was believed to be 18-months-old.

Sergeant Paul Watson said police had been aware Hepi was living in the town.

"We work with people to not only closely monitor them but to make sure they have good support in the community to get the help and support they need to prevent reoffending. We are not just waiting for them to slip up we try to be proactive and work with them," he said.

Hepi was named on a West Coast community Facebook page, with the post gaining the attention of more than 700 people.

One woman, who said she was living next door to Hepi, commented on the Facebook post that she was shocked to hear of Hepi's past and believed Housing New Zealand should have informed her.

Another woman said she was "fuming" after learning Hepi had been in the West Coast community for over a year.

Scott Guthrie, of the Sensible Sentencing Trust, said the trust was campaigning for a sex offender's register so communities were notified about where high risk offenders were living.

He said Hepi had not been on the trust's offenders database.

Corrections acting southern region operations director Glenn Morrison said Hepi had been closely monitored and subject to several stringent conditions.

"As soon as Corrections became aware of the breaches of conditions by this offender, action was taken swiftly and he was arrested. This offender will be still subject to an ESO when he is released from prison and will continue to be closely monitored by Community Corrections," he said.

An ESO is used to monitor and manage the long-term risk posed by a high risk offender who is back in the community.

Offenders on an ESO can be monitored for up to 10 years and must report to a probation officer regularly. They are also restricted in where they can live and work, and who they can contact. They are not always required to attend treatment programmes or monitored electronically.

