Tattoo row prompted 'vigilante actions'

Possible'vigilante' actions land offenders in court

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Machete and softball bat in hand, they smashed up their victims' car as the victims tried to shield themselves from the shattering glass.

With a machete, bat, and knives in their car, they chased their victims out of town before smashing their target's car until the public intervened.

Now they've ended up in court because of what could be described as their "vigilante" actions.

Damian Scott Quayle, 25, Bradley Cale Cairns, 25, and Reuben Joseph Roberts, 22, appeared in the Invercargill District Court before Judge Christina Cook on Thursday.

They all admitted one charge each of disorderly behaviour and wilful damage, while Quayle admitted an additional charge of possessing an offensive weapon and Cairns admitted reckless driving.

Hayden Crawley and another man had faced similar charges but Crawley was sentenced at an earlier date, while the other man received diversion.

A police summary of facts says on July 16, the four victims were parked in a car on Racecourse Rd near the intersection of Tay St.

Quayle was told by an associate of the victims' location and immediately organised for Roberts, Cairns, Crawley and the other man to go to confront the group.

The five men went to Racecourse Rd in Cairns' car.

Cairns parked in the middle of the road just in front of the victims, partially blocking a lane.

Quayle had a machete, while Crawley had a softball bat, and the group approached the victims' car.

Crawley began hitting the victims' car with the softball bat, smashing a headlight, breaking the windscreen, and shattering the back window, while others in the group kicked the panels of the car.

"While the car was being attacked the four occupants inside had to shield themselves from the breaking glass," the summary says.

The driver of the victims' vehicle reversed away from the five men and travelled out of Invercargill on State Highway 1 towards Kennington.

The group got back into Cairns' car and chased the victims out of town, before catching up with them a short time later, the summary says.

Cairns' car overtook the victims' car and pulled in front of it, slowing down in an attempt to force them to stop.

The driver of the victims' car tried to pass Cairns, but Cairns moved out of his lane forcing the victims' car to remain in the wrong lane and come to a stop on the opposite shoulder of the road, near Kennington.

The victims called 111 and "pleaded" for help as Cairns again parked his car in front of them, the summary says.

The driver of the victims' car tried to reverse out but got stuck in a ditch.

Crawley again began smashing the passenger side of the car with a softball bat, while Cairns jumped up and down on the bonnet, the summary says.

Quayle held the machete as he and the rest of the group kicked the panels of the car, while "the victim signalled for help from members of the public who were passing by and a truck stopped and intervened".

The five men got back into Cairns' car and drove back to Invercargill.

After receiving several calls about the incident, police found the group in the city.

A search of the car uncovered a softball bat, a machete, and "numerous" knives and scissors "throughout", the summary says.

As a result of the attack, the victims' car had significant panel damage, a broken windscreen, rear window and front passenger window, and a broken headlight.

Roberts' lawyer Jono Ross said the incident was a result of an ongoing dispute about a tattoo kit.

The victims had allegedly shot a rifle at the home of one of the defendants, and had hit one of them during an earlier incident, Ross said.

The matter had been referred to police at the time and the armed offenders squad had been called out, but no charges had been laid, he told the court.

Ross said the court might view the car incident as "vigilante" action.

Judge Cook remanded Quayle, Roberts, and Cairns to October 18 for sentencing.

- Stuff