Serial flasher found guilty

Coromandel flasher guilty of indecent act

A woman told the court a beach trip with her three-year-old son was rudely interrupted by a man's indecent act under a towel.

The man was Michael Bruce Bell, a convicted flasher.

Bell was found guilty of the indecent act at the Hamilton District Court on Thursday following the incident on January 17.

At a judge-alone trial, the witness gave evidence of her trip to Kuaotunu beach in the Coromandel.

She said she saw Bell on the beach, who she would later identify from a police line-up of photographs, with a red towel wrapped around the bottom half of his body.

Bell stared at her during the act, in which she described as being "vigorous" back-and-forth hand movements in the genitalia area.

"I looked over [at him] four or five times because I had to be sure of what I was seeing," the witness said in court.

The witness said the act lasted a few minutes and after mentally noting a good description of him, she packed up her sunshade and left the beach with her son.

Bell's lawyer Glen Prentice questioned the witness's description of the man she saw that day, given he was about 100m away from her.

He also asked why she had not mentioned his client's receding hairline in her description to police.

But Judge Denise Clark said the witness presented an unwavering testimony.

"The witness was clear as to what she has seen," Clark said.

"There is no issue as to when this occurred ... I'm satisfied that's what happened."

Clark said, when delivering her decision, that she would have to consider whether right-thinking members of the community would consider the act indecent.

She was satisfied that the act by Bell would be considered indecent.

Prentice requested his client be sentenced as soon as possible, as he had been in custody since February.

Bell was previously jailed for two months for exposing himself to people at Cooks Beach in 2013.

He was arrested then after police posed as holidaymakers following complaints about a man flashing tourists.

Bell will be sentenced at the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

