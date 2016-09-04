MP's electorate office burgled

Cops show up 'immediately' to burglary at MP's office, but take more than 24 hours to attend home break-in nearby

Prime Minister John Key and Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross.

A burglary victim is questioning why a break-in at the mobile electorate office of National MP Jami-Lee Ross was given higher priority than her own.

National MP Jami-Lee Ross's mobile electorate office was burgled twice in a week - with police responding to the first burglary "immediately", and apprehending a suspect within days.

But an Auckland mother of two who lives just 900m away had a very different experience when her burglars targeted her home.

A caravan was burgled outside Jami-Lee Ross's electorate office.

Trudi Sullivan and her family were sleeping as burglars jimmied a window open before unlocking a ranch slider in the dead of night.

Burglaries increased last year, according to the latest crime statistics.

They took her car keys and made off with her BMW, four mobile phones, wallets and shoes.

Police failed to show up more than 24 hours later, by which time rain had washed away any chance of finding fingerprints.

She said it was "interesting" that police had attended Ross's burgled electorate office straight away.

Jami-Lee Ross's Botany Electorate office.

"That is interesting, especially when we had to change our locks and everything. We didn't sleep at all that night worried about that. It's not really fair, is it, if that's the case."

"It makes you think you're not safe in your own house."

She spent a sleepless night in her unlocked home after police advised her not to change the broken locks until after they had been to the house.

"When we rang 111 they told us to expect a ring today to do fingerprinting and told my husband he needed to stay home to get prints off the van," Sullivan said.

However after waiting around all day the police didn't show up.

"We needed to change our locks because they'd taken all our keys and my son was quite distraught over the fact we'd still not changed them."

"I told them I couldn't do another night without feeling safe, and that's when they said they'd had four burglaries in the same street," she said.

"It's still hard to come to terms with it, my husband is still up and down with every noise he hears."

In contrast, a caravan situated outside Ross's Botany electorate office in south Auckland was targeted twice in August, with a burglar allegedly damaging a wall and a window while trying to gain entry. Police showed up "immediately", said Ross.

"I called the crime reporting line and I reported it. I followed the normal process. The first time they responded immediately, and the second time they felt they had enough evidence and didn't need to come out straight away.

"It's not good but I still think Botany is a safe area. There have been a few issues with burglary but the police are taking it very seriously.

"This crime happened to me as a citizen, not as a member of Parliament. I'm not looking for any special treatment, it's just a crime that happened."

A police spokeswoman said police attended the two burglaries of Ross's electorate office caravan in Botany on August 11 and 19.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with burglary in relation to the August 19 incident, and other unrelated charges. He appeared in Auckland District Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

The spokeswoman said the investigation into the August 11 burglary is continuing.

A business neighbour of Ross's electorate office in Botany Rd, Hell Pizza, was also burgled several times in the past 12 months - including two in one night.

A manager said police had been very responsive, and they had improved security.

Official crime statistics for the year ending July 2016 released this week showed there were nearly 12,000 more victims of crime than the previous year - an increase of up to 2.3 per cent.

Police Minister Judith Collins said more than three quarters of the increase could be attributed to burglaries.

This week, police announced they would make solving burglary a priority, and send a uniformed officer to attend every burglary from a dwelling.

But it was too late for Sullivan, who is still waiting to get her BMW back from police.

The police haven't caught the burglars but found the car three weeks later.

Counties Manukau district prevention manager Inspector Dave Glossop said police attended "100 per cent of dwelling burglaries".

He said: "We are well aware that dwelling burglary is an invasive crime that can seriously affect its victims and the Commissioner of Police has set the target of full attendance at dwelling burglaries .

"An important part of this change has been to develop a system for recording attendance at dwelling burglaries."

The resolution rate for burglaries in Counties Manukau 13.4 per cent for the 2015/16 fiscal year.

In 2014, it emerged a small group of police in Counties Manukau made hundreds of burglaries "disappear" from the official police statistics, in what became known as 'Ghost Crimes' saga.

