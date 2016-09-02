Killer up for parole – after 34 days

Vincent Skeen up for parole 34 days after manslaughter sentence

Vincent Skeen is up for parole this month.
CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ

Vincent Skeen is up for parole this month.

Luke Tipene's killer Vincent Skeen is already eligible for parole despite being sentenced last month.

Skeen, 18, was sentenced on August 16 to five years and two months jail after being found guilty of the manslaughter of the rising league star in July.

He was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland and typically prisoners become eligible for parole after serving a third of their sentence.

Luke Tipene after his U17 Akarana Falcons team won the 2014 National title.
SUPPLIED

Luke Tipene after his U17 Akarana Falcons team won the 2014 National title.

Skeen has been in custody since his arrest in November 2014, and the New Zealand Parole Board earlier confirmed Skeen would have a parole hearing in September.

Luke's mother Terry Wilson received a parole board letter on September 1, 16 days after the sentencing, informing her that a hearing would be held for Skeen in the week starting September 19.

Her brother Sean Wilson said the family was not given any prior warning.

"It was a complete shock," he said.

"We've been through a lot. We've been through the trial twice now. It's been highly emotional, and to get a letter like this, it's just a kick in the guts.

"I think that's the wrong message to send to society that someone can commit a heinous crime and then be eligible for parole within that short time frame."

Sean Wilson said his sister intended to fly to Wellington to attend the hearing.

Ad Feedback

"She wants the justice to work," he said.

"We respected the system. We still do. But the system is pretty hard to comprehend when you get this happening."

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Pacific Trust goes bust

Prominent woman sentenced

Serial flasher found guilty

Candidates find questions 'disturbing'

Ciggies stolen from supermarket

Man found guilty of groping two freinds

Quake-proofing supermarkets video

Killer up for parole – after 34 days

Teenager assaulted

One wheeler takes off video

Domestic turns into police chase

E coli in Pahiatua water

Beating debilitating illness every day video

Pregnant woman flown to hospital

Teen stole from grandparents

Ad Feedback
special offers