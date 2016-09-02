Killer up for parole – after 34 days

Vincent Skeen up for parole 34 days after manslaughter sentence

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Vincent Skeen is up for parole this month.

Luke Tipene's killer Vincent Skeen is already eligible for parole despite being sentenced last month.

Skeen, 18, was sentenced on August 16 to five years and two months jail after being found guilty of the manslaughter of the rising league star in July.

He was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland and typically prisoners become eligible for parole after serving a third of their sentence.

SUPPLIED Luke Tipene after his U17 Akarana Falcons team won the 2014 National title.

Skeen has been in custody since his arrest in November 2014, and the New Zealand Parole Board earlier confirmed Skeen would have a parole hearing in September.

Luke's mother Terry Wilson received a parole board letter on September 1, 16 days after the sentencing, informing her that a hearing would be held for Skeen in the week starting September 19.

Her brother Sean Wilson said the family was not given any prior warning.

"It was a complete shock," he said.

"We've been through a lot. We've been through the trial twice now. It's been highly emotional, and to get a letter like this, it's just a kick in the guts.

"I think that's the wrong message to send to society that someone can commit a heinous crime and then be eligible for parole within that short time frame."

Sean Wilson said his sister intended to fly to Wellington to attend the hearing.

"She wants the justice to work," he said.

"We respected the system. We still do. But the system is pretty hard to comprehend when you get this happening."

- Stuff