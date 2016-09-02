Killer up for parole – after 34 days

Vincent Skeen up for parole 34 days after manslaughter sentence; Bereaved mother says 'system is just f***ed up'

Vincent Skeen is up for parole this month.
CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ

Luke Tipene's killer Vincent Skeen is already eligible for parole despite being sentenced a month ago.

Skeen, 18, was sentenced on August 16 to five years and two months jail after being found guilty of the manslaughter of the rising league star in July.

He was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland and typically prisoners become eligible for parole after serving a third of their sentence.

Skeen has been in custody since his arrest in November 2014, and the New Zealand Parole Board earlier confirmed Skeen would have a parole hearing in September.

On Thursday Tipene's mother Terry Wilson spoke of her disgust that the hearing was happening so soon, in a Facebook post.

"Didn't even give me and my girls time to exhale," she said.

Luke Tipene after his U17 Akarana Falcons team won the 2014 National title.
SUPPLIED

"This system is just f***ed up."

Tipene had received a letter from the parole board said it would hold a hearing for Skeen in the week starting September 19, 2016.

 - Stuff

