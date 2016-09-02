Charges laid over nightclub assault

Auckland man charged with assault over K Rd incident

A 45-year-old south Auckland man will appear in court in September over an alleged assault.
An Auckland man has been charged with assault over an incident outside an Auckland nightclub.

A video of the incident, which was posted online, appeared to show a man in a high-vis vest punching another man in the face outside the Le Box nightclub on Auckland's Karangahape Rd.

The other man appeared to drop to the ground instantly.

The 45-year-old Mangere man will appear in the Auckland District Court on September 8.

He has been charged with assault with intent to injure, as well as allegedly operating as a crowd controller employee without a current certificate of approval.

