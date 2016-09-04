Wrongful charge in tragedy?

'Compelling evidence' that man charged with mate's death was not the driver

MAARTEN HOLL/ FAIRFAX NZ The cross at the site where Leyton-Leigh Alderson died in Wainuiomata.

It was bad enough for Beau McMenamin​ that his friend Leyton-Leigh Alderson died in a car crash.

McMenamin's legs were injured and, while he was on the mend, if he wanted to get more than a few blocks from his home, he had to pass the crash site on Main Rd, Wainuiomata.

A white cross beside a bridge bears the name of his old school friend Alderson. Well over a year after the June 7, 2015, crash, a rugby ball and flowers sit in the grass beside the cross.

CAMERON BURNELL/ FAIRFAX NZ Alexia Alderson with a photo of son Leyton-Leigh, who died in a car crash in June last year.

In the days after the crash, police said it was believed Alderson, 22, had been the driver.

Two other people who had been in the car that night said he had been driving.

But more than four months later, police charged McMenamin with driving with excess blood alcohol causing his friend's death.

McMenamin, 21, agreed he had been drinking, but said he was not driving.

His family hired a lawyer, commissioned another crash investigation report, and had a second pathologist look at the police evidence.

In the Wellington District Court on Thursday, lawyer Matt Anderson asked for the charge against McMenamin to be dismissed, and Judge Peter Hobbs agreed, saying there was compelling evidence that he was not the driver.

McMenamin did not want to comment after the court hearing, other than to say: "I have nothing but love for Leyton's family and Leyton."

"I JUST WANT TO GRIEVE FOR MY SON"

Leyton's mother, Alexia Alderson, said that, after the crash, she too believed her son had been driving. It was only when she got a call from the police months later that the truth began to blur.

"A couple of months later they asked me to come see them.

"The detective explained ... because Leyton had died everyone said he was the driver. However, the evidence showed he was in the back seat of the car, not in the driver's seat.

"I went into shock."

For almost a year she lived with the thought her son had no fault in his own death. Then last month she got another call from police asking to come and see her.

When they arrived they said, "We have bad news."

"They told me the pathologist may have got it wrong, and there was the possibility Leyton was the driver of the car."

After Thursday's court decision, Alderson said the past year had been filled with confusion.

"I am very angry how everything has turned around, and turned around again. But I am not angry towards Beau.

"I am not angry with the police. I am angry at the fact Leyton was the driver, then he wasn't, and now he is.

"I just want to grieve for my son.

"My son has died. Nothing will bring him back"

MUDDIED WATERS

The judge was told police reasons for charging McMenamin included a pathologist's report and fact the driver's seatbelt was tangled in McMenamin's feet. But the pathologist's opinion later changed.

Summarising evidence from various sources, the judge said the female survivor had tried to remove both men from the crashed Nissan Skyline, which had effectively split in two. So their positions in the car had changed by the time emergency services arrived.

The evidence of firefighters and others was best described as equivocal, and there were contradictions in some of the statements, the judge said.

There was evidence the driver's seatbelt was faulty and did not recoil when extended. New evidence suggested an explanation for how the occupants moved inside the car as a result of the crash, he said.

Crown lawyer Sally Carter said it had always been a difficult case, and the Crown could understand why the judge found as he did.

McMenamin's family intend asking asked the court to award costs against the police to help pay for his lawyer, the crash investigator, and the pathologist.

- Stuff