Teenager assaulted near Mt Maunganui summit

Police are looking for a man involved in an assault on a 16-year-old girl near the summit of Mt Maunganui on Thursday afternoon.

The man is described as European, 50 to 60 years old, of medium build, about 180 centimetres tall, bald on the top of his head with grey hair around the sides and back of his head.

He is described as wearing a navy blue T-shirt with white patches on it, black sunglasses, and dark coloured three-quarter shorts.

Police believe the man would have left the area after the 1pm assault in a vehicle. They are appealing for information to identify the man and his vehicle.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Tauranga police on (07) 5774300.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff