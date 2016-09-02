Large amount of cigarettes stolen from Tokoroa supermarket

People who others are selling cigarettes at a reduced price have been asked to contact police.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ

People who others are selling cigarettes at a reduced price have been asked to contact police.

A large amount of cigarettes were stolen from a Waikato supermarket in a late-night burglary.

The Tokoroa New World was broken into at 1.30am on Wednesday.

Constable Verity Torrington said three people were involved.

If anyone has noticed someone with a large amount of cigarettes or who may be selling them at a reduced price has been asked to contact police.

Police are also asking for help in any sightings of the offenders, or anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Tokoroa New World around the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information can contact Tokoroa Police Station on 07 885 0100.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Pacific Trust goes bust

Prominent woman sentenced

Serial flasher found guilty

Candidates find questions 'disturbing'

Ciggies stolen from supermarket

Man found guilty of groping two freinds

Quake-proofing supermarkets video

Killer up for parole – after 34 days

Teenager assaulted

One wheeler takes off video

Domestic turns into police chase

E coli in Pahiatua water

Beating debilitating illness every day video

Pregnant woman flown to hospital

Teen stole from grandparents

Ad Feedback
special offers