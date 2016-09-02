Ciggies stolen from supermarket

Large amount of cigarettes stolen from Tokoroa supermarket

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ People who others are selling cigarettes at a reduced price have been asked to contact police.

A large amount of cigarettes were stolen from a Waikato supermarket in a late-night burglary.

The Tokoroa New World was broken into at 1.30am on Wednesday.

Constable Verity Torrington said three people were involved.

If anyone has noticed someone with a large amount of cigarettes or who may be selling them at a reduced price has been asked to contact police.

Police are also asking for help in any sightings of the offenders, or anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Tokoroa New World around the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information can contact Tokoroa Police Station on 07 885 0100.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff