Coach 'took advantage' of student

Nelson school sports coach who had sex with student took advantage, judge says

Supplied Larry Banse plead guilty and was convicted of sexual connection with a minor after concealing a relationship with a 14-year-old Nelson student.

A sports coach who had sex with a 14-year-old student took advantage of his position of trust, a court has heard.

Larry Banse, 21, was sentenced in Nelson District Court on Friday after pleading guilty in July to sexual connection with a minor.

An talented sportsman, Banse has held various coaching roles in Nelson and with the girl's school, the name of which has been suppressed.

In a serious indictment of Banse's offending, judge David Ruth said he "gave [his] own sexual gratification precedence" despite knowing the girl was underage.

READ MORE: Nelson school worker guilty of sex with student

From the first school term of this year, Banse concealed his relationship with the year 10 student.

The pair met during sports practice not connected with the school.

Ruth told the court that they would meet after school twice a week after practice.

Banse began asking the girl to change out of her school uniform to avoid identification and they kept in contact via cellphone and Facebook, he said.

"That contact progressed with car rides in your vehicle and kissing."

On June 13, Banse took her to his house when he knew no one else would be home, where they first had consensual sex.

That sequence of events recurred later that week.

School staff realised a relationship existed between the pair soon after and alerted police who matched the girl's description of Banse's bedroom and car with photographs taken during their investigation.

Nelson Police Senior Sergeant Wayne McCoy said Banse showed "elements of grooming" in his offending.

Banse told police he thought the girl might have been 15 but accepted she was underage regardless.

His lawyer John Sandston told the court his client was "quite genuine in his remorse" and realised the harm he caused the girl, her family, and his own.

"I have never detected a 'poor me' attitude.

"He's trying to make something of his future and he realises he stuffed up in a big way," Sandston said, calling Banse a "community contributor" for his role in the region's sports.

He argued Banse's offending, while it was not spontaneous, was not particularly premeditated either.

Banse had suffered depression since his investigation by police as he realised the impacts of his offending on others.

"He hasn't tried to shift the blame ... not one time has he tried to criticise the victim."

Crown prosecutor Sophie O'Donoghue disagreed and said Banse's pre-sentence interview was "inconsistent with his claim for remorse".

She pressed upon Judge Ruth that Banse broke a law designed to protect young people.

Ruth acknowledged Banse's good character, co-operation with police, and otherwise clean record but said he had made a "very serious foray into very serious criminal offending".

"You were in a position of trust ... this was very much you being attracted to her and doing what you needed to do to position that to your advantage.

"This girl was 14 and although she may have been a consenting party ... the reason for this crime is so young people are protected either from people like you or from themselves - it does not matter which."

He said the student herself experienced considerable personal trauma and bullying from her friends because of their relationship.

Her parents were also affected, as they "thought their child was safe at school".

Banse was sentenced to 11 months' home detention as an alternative to a prison sentence.

McCoy said police hoped the sentencing would give some closure to the victim and her family at a traumatic time.

The school could not be reached for comment.

He encouraged anyone with further concerns about Banse's behaviour to contact them on 0800 400 800.

- Stuff