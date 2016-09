Police arrest Tasi Selini

Police in Christchurch have arrested Tasi Faitala Selini over an alleged breach of parole.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Ford said Selini was located and arrested on Friday evening in the city.

A warrant for Selini's arrest was issued on Wednesday after he allegedly breached his parole conditions.

Police searched two properties in Christchurch on Thursday after receiving information from the public. Selini was at neither.

- Stuff