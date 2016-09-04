'Irreplaceable' wine stolen in heist

Marlborough winery's wine library raided by burglar

SUPPLIED/POLICE Some of the wine was from renowned French wine-making regions, including Bordeaux and Burgundy.

A burglar has stolen "irreplaceable" bottles of expensive French wine from a wine library in Marlborough.

Tens of thousands of dollars' worth of top-shelf French wine disappeared from a storage building, owned by Fromm Winery general manager William Hoare, some time between Tuesday and Friday.

"I imagine they had quite a nice evening, sitting in front of a fire, sipping expensive wine from Bordeaux."

OLIVER LEWIS/FAIRFAX NZ Fromm Winery general manager William Hoare says some of the bottles taken are irreplaceable.

Much of the wine stolen belonged to Fromm Winery's 'wine library', and was used as a reference when making new wine, Hoare said.

"We use them as benchmark wines. We try to make top wine, and so we have a library of great wines to compare it to," he said.

"We had some of the best wines in France. They were the kind of bottles people buy as shares, because they increase in value over time."

Many of the bottles taken from the building in Renwick, about 12 kilometres west of Blenheim, were collected and personally owned by staff members, and some were "irreplaceable", Hoare said.

Most were pre-2006 vintage and sealed with corks, imported from famed winemaking regions in France such as Burgundy and Bordeaux.

They were magnum-sized, or 1.5 litres, or larger. Some were 5l bottles.

Hoare had contacted local wine sellers and asked them to keep an eye out for any similar bottles of wine up for sale.

"We're just hoping we catch them. The worst part is, they probably don't even know what they've got. They either knew exactly what they were doing, or had absolutely no idea what they were doing."

The burglar, or burglars, also made off with a large stack of firewood kept in the same building, Hoare said.

Community Constable Russ Smith, of Blenheim, said a heavy-duty padlock had been cut or blown from the door to gain entry.

Police were still working to determine the exact number of bottles taken. A forensic team was at the scene on Friday afternoon.

The burglar would have needed a truck to move the wine, and likely made a few trips, Smith said.

Sergeant Graham Single, of Blenheim, said on Sunday police were still working through evidence collected over the weekend.

Anybody who was approached to buy wine, saw similar bottles for sale online, or knew anything about the burglary should contact the Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

