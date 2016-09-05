Attacked, disappointed over warning

Assault victim disappointed after attackers given warning in Botany, Auckland

Supplied Jason says he is disappointed in the way police responded after he was assaulted on Saturday night.

An Auckland man who was attacked and left bloodied and bruised says he is disappointed police let his attackers off with a warning.

Jason, who asked for his surname not to be used, said he and his girlfriend were assaulted by two men in Botany at 9pm on Saturday.

He was at a small gathering when two men went into a "raging fit" after he made a negative comment about their music.

"[One] just grabbed me around the throat, then a few of the others pulled them away and my girlfriend and I were able to get away.

"We were on the front driveway tying our shoes up when the assailant and his brother came outside, grabbed me and laid into me."

He said the men then proceeded to punch him several times in the face.

His girlfriend also got hit in the skirmish.

After breaking free, Jason called police as he ran down the street chased by his attackers.

He was left with bruising to the face and scratches down his neck and chest.

"I don't know what would have happened if those guys had of caught me, I was already beaten pretty badly."

Once police arrived, they took statements from both parties and took Jason's bloodied shirt as evidence.

Police then offered to take Jason and his girlfriend home.

"I just said we'll what's happening now? This is quite a bad incident and I'm going to have to take a week or two off work because of this and it's cause me quite a lot of distress.

"They said 'well, they're just going to be given a warning'," Jason said.

He said it was "bizarre" that the two could "beat the heck" out of him and just get off with a warning.

Unhappy with the way the police handled the situation Jason went into the Counties Manukau police station on Sunday to make a complaint.

"I feel very unsafe because of the lack of response, we are worried that crime can be committed with impunity in this country now."

Police said investigations were ongoing.

- Stuff.co.nz